Ten Years After are calling it quits but a new Ten Years After will arise

The current lineup of UK rock legends Ten Years After have announced that they're splitting up after 10 years together. The quartet will play their final shows in Germany later this year and then, in an unexpected plot twist, will continue with a new lineup. The band made the announcement just two days after performing at the Lahnstein Blues Festival in Germany.

The band's statement, headlined "Thank you and goodnight", reads, "After 10 years of touring and recording together, the current lineup, comprising founder members Chick Churchill (keyboards) and Ric Lee (Drums); Marcus Bonfanti (Guitar/Vocals) and Colin Hodgkinson (Bass) have decided, amicably, to finish playing together at their last dates in November respectively at HSD, Erfurt and Scala, Leverkusen.

"The time spent through the decade together has been very rewarding, and throughout it the members formed a bond of mutual respect for one another as musicians, and a great social bond, outside of their term playing together. They had a superb relationship working and travelling together.

"The band members are indebted to the fans who have followed them through the years in Europe and the USA, and want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone for their support and dedication. Also, they want to thank their Agents, their superb road crew(s), merchandise sellers, backline support and their record companies, both in Europe and the USA.

"For the future, Ric Lee is already working to form a Ten Years After lineup with new members to continue the good work set up by Chick, Marcus, Colin and himself. Ric plans to have the new band up and running early in 2025 and an album to be released in the spring."

Keyboardist Chick Churchill and drummer Ric Lee are founding members of Ten Years After, while guitarist Marcus Bonfanti and bassist Colin Hodgkinson both joined in 2014 as replacements for original bassist Leo Lyons and frontman Joe Gooch. The latter joined the band in 2003, replacing original frontman Alvin Lee.

Oct 10: Wiesbaden Energy Rock Festival, Germany

Nov 21: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Nov 23: Erfurt HSD, Germany

Nov 27: Leverkusen Scala, German

