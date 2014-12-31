TeamRock Radio Presents: The 21st Century Blues

In a TeamRock Radio special for New Year’s Day, Big Boy Bloater, TeamRock Radio’s specialist on the blues and roots music scenes around the world, takes an inside look at the blues scene today, how it got here, and why it’s still relevant.

Produced by Pete Bailey, the documentary features interviews from legends John Mayall, Jimmy Thomas (former singer for Ike Turner), Mud Morganfield (son of Muddy Waters) along with the new breed of players like Joe Bonamassa, Marcus Bonfanti and Joanne Shaw Taylor. The documentary reflects on the blues world of today, its potential future, and why after 100 years people keep coming back to it.

Editor of The Blues Magazine, Ed Mitchell comments: “The great myth of the blues – perpetuated by those outside of the scene - is that it’s a dead genre, a museum piece. In fact, blues and blues-rock are now flourishing at a level unseen since the boom headed by John Mayall, Eric Clapton and Peter Green back in 1960s London. 21st Century Blues perfectly captures the excitement of this new blues explosion. It’s a fascinating story brilliantly told by the artists who keep the heart of the blues pumping.”

TeamRock Radio’s Head of Radio, Moose added: “What is fascinating about 21st Century Blues is how it relates to the story of rock as a whole. To hear the artists perspective as they seek an audience for the music they love through times thick and thin is not only telling but foreboding. Rock stems from the blues and all genres would do well to take heed of the example of the level of passion and perseverance required to endure.”

The documentary is now available to listen to exclusively online here and will be airing on New Year’s Day from 5:10pm on TeamRock Radio.