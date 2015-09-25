Taylor 'terrified' by prospect of President Trump

Corey Taylor says he’s terrified by the prospect of Donald Trump being elected the next president of the United States.

And while he’d do just about anything to stop that from happening, the Slipknot mainman will stop short of standing for election himself, joking that he couldn’t handle the cut in wages.

Taylor tells Las Vegas Review Journal: “Unless they find a sex tape on him, he’s going to really run for president. It is fucking unbelievable, and the fact that people aren’t calling him on his bullshit.

“So unless they find a video of him fucking a dog while he’s punching a nun dressed as a baby, we’re all fucked. He’s a fucking maniac. He can’t be our president. It terrifies me. It really, really does.”

Asked if he would consider running for president himself, Taylor adds: “Why would I take the cut in pay? Why would I do that? I’m going grey on my own. I don’t need to go prematurely white in four to eight years. Have you seen Obama? Does he look like he had a good fucking time in that gig? Fuck that.”

Billionaire businessman Trump is the frontrunner in the race to be named as the Republican party’s candidate for the 2016 US presidency.

Taylor this week revealed that his other band Stone Sour would release their Straight Outta Burnbank EP in the coming weeks.