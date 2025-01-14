Sweet guitarist and band lynchpin Andy Scott has revealed why he keeps touring, despite the advancing years and his well-publicised battles with ill health.

Speaking in the new issue of Classic Rock, Scott – who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009, and revealed just over a year ago that the disease had reached stage 4, having spread to other parts of his body – says that he has no option but to keep touring.

"I’ve had that conversation with [Uriah Heep's] Mick Box,” Scott says. “Both of us agreed that without playing live, what on earth would we do? So doing it sensibly remains the only option.

“It might kill me to be on the road, but it will certainly kill me to not be on the road. So I may as well keep things together."

The interview arrives in the wake of Sweet's recent and well-received album Full Circle, which, it turns out, might not be their last.

"I’m not saying that we’ll do another album, but the success of this one changes my outlook," says Scott. "If we were to release new songs individually, then why not scoop them all together into an album? So there could be another one.

Scott also reveals that he's considered the option of Sweet continuing with him.

"There would need to be someone to steer the ship," he says. "If I wasn’t around then maybe guest guitar players could replace me? I haven’t thought it all through yet. But Foreigner go out and tour without Mick Jones, and apparently it works very well."

Sweet's 2025 tour kicks off in Germany next month, with dates in Cardiff and London scheduled for April. Full dates below.

The full interview with Andy Scott is in the new issue of Classic Rock.

Feb 12: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Feb 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 19: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany

Feb 20: Osnabrück Rosenhof GmbH, Germany

Feb 22: Rostock Moya, Germany

Mar 07: Schaffhausen TapTab Musikraum, Switzerland

Mar 22: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany

Mar 23: Regensburg-Galgenberg Eventhall-Airport, Germany

Mar 25: Mannheim Capitol Mannheim, Germany

Apr 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Apr 05: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Apr 15: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 13: Hallstadt Marktplatz Hallstadt, Germany

Jun 15: Gifhorn Castle, Germany

Jun 28: Tilloloy Château de Tilloloy, France

Jul 04: Klam Burg Clam, Austria

Jul 05: Eisenstadt Schlosspark, Schloss Esterhazy, Austria

Jul 18: Appenzell Postplatz Festival Appenzell, Switzerland

Jul 20: Maidstone Made of Stone Festival, United Kingdom

Jul 25: Beelitz Freilichtbühne Beelitz, Germany

Aug 01: Dinslaken Freilichtbühne Burgtheater, Germany

Aug 23: Newark on Trent Stonedead Festival, UK

Oct 21: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 22: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 24: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Oct 25: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Tickets are on sale now.