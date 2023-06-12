Watch Sparks perform a frenzied This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us in 1974

A video of art-rockers Sparks performing their classic This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us on The Midnight Special is among the latest footage to be uploaded to the show's official YouTube channel.

The footage was broadcast on November 15, 1974 – five months after This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us hit the #2 spot on the UK chart – and comes from a show that was hosted by comedian George Carlin, and also featured music from The Kiki Dee Band, Roger McGuinn and Roy Wood's Wizzard.

Sparks also performed Talent Is an Asset, Amateur Hour and Here In Heaven on the show, with all four tracks taken from the duo's third album Kimono My House, which had been released the previous April.

Sparks' appearance on The Midnight Special was part of a concerted effort by Island Records to promote the band, and also saw them feature on In Concert – where they were introduced by Ringo Starr and Keith Moon – and Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, as well as on an eight-song radio show later released as Live At The Record Plant.

Sparks are currently on tour in Europe, and will hit the US later this month. Full dates below.

Jun 13: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

Jun 14: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Jun 16: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Jun 18: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 20: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Jun 22: Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls, UK

Jun 27: New York Beacon Theatre, NY, USA

Jun 28: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA, USA

Jun 30: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC, USA

Jul 01: Boston The Wilbur, MA, USA

Jul 03: Toronto Danforth Music Hall ON, Canada

Jul 05: Chicago Copernicus Center IL, USA

Jul 06: Milwaukee Pabst Theater WI, USA

Jul 08: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO, USA

Jul 09: Boulder Theater, CO, USA

Jul 12: Dallas Texas Theatre, TX, USA

Jul 13: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, TX, USA

Jul 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl CA, USA

Jul 24: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Jul 25: Tokyo Line Cube Shibuya, Japan

Tickets are on sale now.