Sonisphere adds Wrestling, Comedy, and a Silent Disco

The Sonisphere organisers have announced the festival's comedy line-up for 2014, which will be hosted by Mat Reid (Saturday) and Andrew O Neil (Sunday), who is described as world’s favourite vegan-transvestite-occultist-metalhead (but-not-goth).

Other comedians confirmed include Fin Taylor, Alfie Brown, Noise Next Door, John Hastings, John Robertson, Matt Rees, Pat Cahill, Mat Ewins, Rob Deering and Jim Smallman, who has a Ron Burgundy tattoo.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYDEMvevbM0)

Professional wrestling outfit Progress Wrestling will also be appearing, bringing with them a group of well-oiled men and a spectacular display of powerslams, piledrivers, neckbreakers and nelsons. This year’s fancy dress theme is wrestling, so they’ll fit right in.

Details of the festival’s Silent Disco were also confirmed today. It’ll run on every night of the festival in the Jägermeister tent, and promises to deliver much in the way of late-night revelry.

Sonisphere’s headliners are The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica. For full line-up details and ticket sales, head over to the festival website.