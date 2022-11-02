Slipknot's Corey Taylor reveals the horror movie that made him sweat right "through the sheets" in his bed

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor might be a horror diehard, but even he isn't immune to the effects of some of the genre's more terrifying offerings.

In a recent fan Q+A that took part at the The Love Of Horror convention in Manchester, England last month, Taylor was asked for his favourite horror movie of the last ten years, and he picked out a film that has become widely regarded as one of the scariest and most compelling horror films of recent times.

“Hereditary is the one that made me fuckin’ – oh dude – that movie made me sweat through the sheets in my bed," he replied (as transcribed by We Are The Pit). "It was so uncomfortable, dude. Me and Alicia [Taylor, Corey's wife and Cherry Bombs dancer], we’re like, ‘Let’s put a fuckin’ horror movie on,’ right? And we sat and we’re just like [makes shocked expression]. I was like, ‘Oh God!’

“I mean, just the… [infamous 'neck-slicing' scene from the movie]. Everybody knows that scene. I was so put off that I had to pause it and fuckin’ walk around, man...It was a trip, dude. That movie – and I loved Midsommar too – but there was something so rad about Hereditary, because to me, I didn’t know shit about it going into it, and by the end I was just like, ‘I can’t un-see any of this. Oh my God.’ I mean, it was that level of holy shit. So that one definitely is right at the top.'”

You can watch the Q+A below. At the same convention, Taylor also, absolutely, undoubtedly, irrefutably did not confirm nor deny that Slipknot will be headlining the four-day Download Festival taking place on 2023. Take from that what you will.

Slipknot's latest album, The End, So Far, is out now.