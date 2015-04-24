Slipknot to launch lighter range

Slipknot are set to release a range of collectable Zippo lighters, designed by the band themselves.

Percussionist Clown is leading the process, and the products will be on sale in time for the band’s US summer tour.

Frontman Corey Taylor says in the video below: “It’s essentially us putting our creative caps on. Clown’s working on some designs right now. He’s so artistically visual that it should bring to life some very, very cool things.”

He adds: “Zippo is a brand I’ve appreciated since I was young. Who can think of a heavy metal concert without picturing lighters up in the air?”

And he’s revealed that he own a lighter so precious to him that he’d never use it. “I have an old silver one that I found in an antique shop,” he says. “It’s got an engraving on it from a man’s wife to the man. There’s no name – but it’s so cool to know this thing has travelled, call it, 40 years.”

Slipknot are on the road from now until the end of September. They headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.