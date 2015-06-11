Slipknot and Korn salute each other

Slipknot guitarists Mick Thomson and Jim Root have praised the work of their Korn counterparts – while James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch have returned the favour.

The bands toured together earlier this year, continuing a close relationship that’s developed over the years.

In a four-way conversation with MusicRadar Thomson tells Shaffer and Welch: “One thing that I think is a huge credit to you guys is that the heaviest shit isn’t necessarily the simplest, but it’s not verbose. You don’t need loads of notes to be heavy. So you guys would come out and play just a few notes, but crushingly heavy.

“Clown and Paul Gray used to have you guys louder than fuck in any car all the time. That’s how I got to know you. Just single strings, heavy as shit. That’s kind of like the Sabbath way.”

Munky recalls being given Slipknot’s 1999 debut album by producer Ross Robinson. He says: “Ross was like, ‘You’ve got to check this out.’ I had this 4x4 Suburban, and I’d just put a new stereo in it, and I cranked it up and couldn’t turn it up loud enough.

“You could just feel the anger coming out of the speakers. I called Ross up and said, ‘Holy shit – you outdid yourself on this one.’ It was like his masterpiece.”

Slipknot headline Download tomorrow (June 12) as part of European festival tour. Korn return to the UK in July as part of their own run of dates, and they’re expected to play their 1994 self-titled debut in full.

Slipknot tour

Jun 11: Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Download, UK

Jun 14: Novarock, Austria

Jun 16: Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Graspop, Belgium

Korn tour

Jun 20: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 21: Hellfest, France

Jul 15: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jul 16: London O2 Academy Brixton

Jul 18: Resurrection, Spain

Jul 30: Seerock, Austria

Aug 01: Rock Off, Turkey

Aug 03: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Aug 07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Sep 19: Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 10: Rock Allegiance, Chester, PA

Nov 21: Tokyo Makuhari Messe, Japan