“Just take it all away from me. That’s cool!” Every guitar solo on Slipknot’s debut album “got cut out”, claims Mick Thomson

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has said he recorded solos for the band’s blockbuster debut album, but that “they all got cut out”.

Thomson makes the claim in a new interview with Guitar World and explains the omission of solos, saying that “any kind of technical guitar playing was mocked and frowned upon” at the time.

“I actually had some solos in songs,” says Thomson, “but they all got cut out. Because, between Ross [Robinson, producer] and Joey [Jordison, drummer], guitar solos are stupid now.”

Thomson adds: “Any kind of technical guitar playing was mocked and frowned upon. So, yeah, leads were stripped out. The song (Sic) used to be called Slipknot, and there was a lead in that, and then there were solos in some other shit. But they were just massaged out.”

The guitarist candidly says that he wasn’t a fan of the cuts. “I mean, I get it… but it sucked. Because it was one of those things where I’m like, ‘I’ve spent my whole life playing, and now fucking here I am, and… nope! Never mind! It’s all gone!’ You know?

“Like, ‘Just take it all away from me. That’s cool! Never mind that I sat in my room for years obsessing and trying to fucking do whatever, and then here I am and… nope!’”

During the nu metal era when Slipknot made their debut, guitar solos were very much out of fashion. It was a trend that did not sit well with veteran players. For example, in 2016, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine went on a fiery rant about the genre’s approach to the guitar. He told Cry Of The Wolf: ​​”That was the worst part of my career during that whole nu metal thing. You know there were no solos because the guitar players weren’t good enough to do solos.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slipknot are celebrating 25 years of their debut album by playing it in full on tour. The band have already trekked across North America and will hit Europe with Bleed From Within in December. See details below.

Slipknot - (Sic) (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK