“He did exactly what we told him not to do”: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor remembers the night he “almost killed” Sid Wilson

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has reflected on the time he “almost killed” the band’s turntablist, Sid Wilson.

The vocalist reflects on the moment in a new interview with Your Mom’s House. It took place following a Slipknot concert in London in 2001, which was filmed for the video album Disasterpieces.

The band wore body cams to record the show, and were instructed not to go near the audience with them so they wouldn’t be stolen. After Wilson seemingly ignored this instruction and one of the cameras was indeed taken, Taylor angrily vented at his bandmate backstage. Footage of the altercation exists on Youtube.

Looking back, Taylor says (via Blabbermouth), “I wanna say it was London [Dockland] Arena, but I might be wrong. And he did exactly what we told him not to do. And I was so fucking pissed. I was also hammered, so that didn’t fucking help anything.”

Taylor goes on to call the widely circulated video of the incident “taken out of context”, but continues: “[Wilson] didn’t understand why we were mad. And he comes back and he goes – I’m fucking livid; I’m just like, ‘Aaargh!’ And he goes, ‘Dude, you’ve gotta tell them to give the fucking camera back.’ And I just whipped around on him. I was just, like, ‘Shut your fucking…’”

The singer then expresses remorse over how he treated Wilson that night. “It was one of the most evil moments of my life, and I just didn’t give a shit. And to this day I feel bad about it. And it’s a very real moment that’s out there for everybody to see. And taken out of context, it’s so fucking horrible.”

In 2022, Taylor admitted that he and Wilson once had a fistfight following an altercation at a meet-and-greet. A fan gave Taylor a comic book that the singer “had been looking for for a long time”, which Wilson then slapped out of his hand, seemingly as a prank.

“And that turned into us turning on each other and going at each other hard to the point where the band had to pull us apart,” Taylor said. “He was saying he was gonna go home and leave the tour. I wasn’t going to apologise. It was bad, man.”

Taylor added that the pair were able to mend fences shortly after, when the singer underwent spinal surgery in 2016. “[Wilson] was the first one to call me and he just said, he was, like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and I said, ‘I am so sorry.’ And I said ‘I love you.’ He was, like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was, like, ‘I’m all right. It’s all good.’ And just like that, nothing mattered other than me and my brother.”

Slipknot are currently touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The band will play a handful of festival dates in October and November, before performing across Europe and the UK in December. See dates and details below.

Christine's Back + Corey Taylor Talks Dave Grohl and Jane's Addiction Drama | YMH Ep. 778 - YouTube Watch On

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK