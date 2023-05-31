Sleep Token announce massive Wembley gig

Sleep Token have announced their biggest headlining show to date at London’s Wembley Arena.

The masked band, led by frontman Vessel, play the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley on December 16.

A post on Sleep Token’s official Twitter account reads: “Come December 16th, London shall gather in Worship at the OVO Arena Wembley.”

Mailing list followers can get access to pre-sale tickets from 10am BST on Thursday June 1. General tickets are on sale on Friday June 2 from the band’s website.

The band recently scored a Top 3 UK hit with their third album, Take Me Back To Eden. Metal Hammer said of the album: “Combining feeling and sound in a potent, masterful statement, ...Eden is Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date.”

The band’s European tour begins on June 9, and includes an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 26 and 27. Their US tour beyins

Sep 8: Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep 9: Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sep 10: New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 12: Worcester, MA The Palladium

Sep 13: Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Sep 15: Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sep 17: St Paul, MN Myth Live

Sep 19: Dallas, TX The Studio At The Factory

Sep 20: Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Sep 22: St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn

Sep 23: Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

Sep 25: Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Sep 28: Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

Sep 29: Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Sep 30: Seattle, WA The Showbox

Oct 1: Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Oct 3: San Diego, CA The Observatory Np

Oct 4: Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre

Oct 5: Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

Oct 7: Sacramento, CA Aftershock