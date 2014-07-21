Slayer, Metallica and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Another Monday, another week of the best tunes in rock and metal from the Metal Hammer Radio Show. Pretty good, right?

Tonight we’re getting our thrash on with some killer tunes from Metallica, Anthrax and SLAYAAAAAAARGH! As well we a load of newbies from Mastodon and Korn, and some classic 80s anthems from Ratt and Mercyful Fate.

And tonight we’ll be talking about the fact Judas motherflipping Priest! They’re back in our lives and are doing it in style – especially as their album hit the Top 20 in the UK. But we’re looking for your greatest metal comebacks from the recent years. Let us know!

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.