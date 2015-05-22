Slaughter could've landed Velvet Revolver gig

Mark Slaughter says he was asked to write for Velvet Revolver when the band were auditioning for lead singers in 2002.

But Slaughter, who released his debut solo album Reflections In A Rear View Mirror earlier this year, says while the project would have been “really cool” it wasn’t right for him.

He tells Totally Driven Radio: “When Guns N’ Roses flew apart and they were about to start Velvet Revolver, I was sent a song.

“I wrote a verse and a chorus and sent it back for that gig but the truth of the matter is that these guys have a kind of Hollywood, rock ’n’ roll thing and I’m the milk and cookies of the whole era.

“It really didn’t fit but the music was really interesting and that would have been a really cool thing if it would have flown.”

He says Great White also expressed an interest in acquiring his talents and reports he could have been in place for Vinnie Vincent Invasion’s debut in 1986 instead of Robert Fleischman. Slaughter appeared on follow-up All Systems Go two years later

He continues: “I could have been that guy but there’s a lot of different stuff why that didn’t click. I think the record label ultimately was the decision maker on that, more so than anybody.”

He says he doubts former Kiss man Vincent will ever get in touch with him again, and adds: “Vinnie hasn’t made a record since I left in 88.

“He’s a good songwriter, he’s a talented guy, I think he’s his own worst enemy in the words of Gene Simmons, and I think that’s what we’ve seen with him. After I left he didn’t do anything. That was it.”

Last year Slaughter released the track Never Givin’ Up which saw a portion of sales go to charity the Red Circle Foundation.