Sikth, Martyr Defiled lined up for Breakout

The first wave of acts for this year’s Breakout festival have been announced.

Sikth will headline the event at Brighton Racecourse on September 26. They’ll be joined by Martyr Defiled, Black Tongue, Dead Harts and TRC, with more artists to be announced next month.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and Gigantic.

In addition, aspiring musicians are being offered the chance to play on the bill. Applications are now open and run until June 1.

The festival made its debut last year and featured Skindred, Funeral For A Friend, Blackout, Silent and Betraying The Martyrs.

Further information is available from the festival’s official website.