Shooter Jennings in tribute to dance icon Moroder

Shooter Jennings has revealed he’s working on a tribute album to dance music pioneer Giorgio Moroder.

He says the results – which feature guest star Marilyn Manson – have a vibe like Queens Of The Stone Age.

Italian producer, DJ and performer Moroder is credited as being the driving force behind the disco movement in the 70s, producing tracks for Donna Summer, The Three Degrees, Bonnie Tyler and Sparks.

And Jennings reveals while the album covers tracks made famous due to Moroder’s influence, he’s recording them in a completely different style.

He tells Classic Rock: “It’s an all-live band but we’re doing all Giorgio tunes – stuff from 1977’s From Here To Eternity and things like that. To me it sounds like Queens Of The Stone Age when you have a live band doing all his stuff.

“We have fiddle and all kinds of interesting instruments involved. I think Classic Rock’s audience will like the record because I’m not doing an electronic dance music thing – it’s very much a live performance format.”

Manson lends his vocals to David Bowie’s 1981 track Cat People (Putting Out The Fire), co-written by Moroder for Bowie’s Let’s Dance album.

And although Jennings has never met the 74-year-old, he’s doing all he can to shake hands with man who has been such an influence on him. He says: “Giorgio lives in LA a lot of the time – he has a club in the basement of the Standard Hotel.

“They have a date on Saturday nights called Club Giorgio. I don’t dance but it’s fun to go there because I’ll sit and drink and watch people dance. Sometimes Quincy Jones will be there, or Russell Simmons. I’m just kinda sneaking in the background, hoping that Giorgio shows up and I can finally get to meet him one day.”

The album is pencilled in for a summer release and more details will be revealed in due course. Jennings appears on the Country Stage at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair. The TeamRock-sponsored event will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26. He’ll also play gigs in Manchester and York:

Jul 25: Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 26: Manchester The Roadhouse

Jul 27: York Fibbers