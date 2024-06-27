“Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon.” Crazy Town vocalist Shifty Shellshock died from an accidental drug overdose, representative reveals

Crazy Town vocalist Shifty Shellshock, real name is Seth Binzer, died following an accidental drug overdose, a spokesman for the singer has revealed.



The rap-rock star was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on June 24. He was 49 years old.



The cause of death, according to a statement given to the Consequence of Sound website by his representative, Howie Hubberman, was an accidental drug overdose.



“Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite sometime,” Hubberman said in a statement. “Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that’s called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It’s unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon.”



Binzer co-founded Crazy Town with co-vocalist Bret 'Epic' Mazur in 1995. The group were best known for their 2001 US number one single Butterfly, taken from their million-selling The Gift Of Game album, which was released in 1999.



Binzer struggled with addiction during his lifetime, and appeared on the reality television programmes Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.

Binzer opened up about going sober in a social media post in April.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful”



Binzer was the third member of Crazy Town to pass away. Guitarist Rust Epique died, aged 36, following a 2004 heart attack, and DJ AM, aka Adam Goldstein, died in 2009, aged 36, from a drug overdose.