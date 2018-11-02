Sharon Osbourne: I drugged Ozzy to expose his affairs

Sharon Osbourne has admitted to drugging Ozzy in an effort to find out about his affairs.

The Prince Of Darkness had an affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh, which came to light in 2016 – and in a new interview with The Sun, Sharon confesses to giving Ozzy extra sleeping pills to get him to tell the truth about other women in his life.

Sharon says: “I was a broken woman. He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women. Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink and asked him everything, and everything came out.

“He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave.”

She adds: “Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn’t and there were others. Only then did he come out and say, ‘I’m an addict. I can’t help it.’”

The couple split in May 2016, but reconnected in September of that year.

Ozzy later admitted that he was suffering from sex addiction, that he was seeing a psychologist regularly, and issued a public apology to all those he’d hurt.

He later backtracked on his addiction, telling The Mirror: “I’m in a fucking rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies.

“I just got caught. It was a bump in the road. I don’t think I’m a fucking sex addict.”