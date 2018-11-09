Saints Of Sin's joyous version of Uptown Funk is a hair metal masterpiece

Dorset rockers Saints Of Sin will release their vibrant cover of the Mark Ronson and Bruno hit Uptown Funk tomorrow, on the fourth anniversary of the song's original release... and they've given Classic Rock an exclusive peek at the accompanying video.

Uptown Funk was originally released on November 10, 2014 and was an enormous worldwide hit, reaching the number one spot in 29 countries and reputedly earning record label RCA $100,000 per week in streaming revenue alone.

Saints Of Sins' cover doesn't lose any of the original's verve, but adds a distinct dose of Sunset Strip sass all of its own, while the video is a shot-for-shot parody of the original. Eagle-eyed viewers may also notice the appearance of Classic Rock magazine in more than one scene.

“As a band that's all about making original music, playing covers is not something that usually excites us," say the band. "One day the idea struck me to get more creative with our covers. When you strip a song back to its most basic form, there really isn't much difference between pop and rock.

"So after hearing the airwaves saturated with Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' pop-funk hit, we couldn't help but dream up ways to bring the great song into our world and turn it into a head banger!

"It's ended up becoming a crowd favourite at our shows and we hope that if it reaches the ears of Mark or Bruno, they'll really dig it and appreciate our spin on it!”

Saints Of Sin formed in 2013 and feature brothers Marcus ‘Sparxx’ Jenkins on guitar and Ash Jenkins on bass, Rui Brito on vocals, Josh Rose on Drums, and recent recruit Sophie Burrell on guitar.

The debut album by Saints Of Sin, Welcome To The Circus, it out now.