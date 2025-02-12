Whitesnake legend David Coverdale has issued a Valentine's Day message to the world.

Speaking to lovers across the globe, the former Deep Purple man – author of songs like Love Ain't No Stranger, Hungry For Love, Love Hunter, Guilty Of Love, The Time Is Right for Love, Fool For Your Loving and possibly dozens more – was filmed holding a bunch of roses, a pair a Valentine's Day balloons hovering nearby.

"Darlings ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the snake," intones the melodic rock lover-in-chief, his Patrick-Stewart-meets-Austin-Powers voice rich with romantic intent. "Roses are pink, violets are blue, I love Whitesnake and these are for you!

"Happy Valentine's Day, my loves, wherever you are in this amazing world we share. Stay safe and well and know you are truly loved beyond measure. Happy V Day, baby!"

Whitesnake's Is This Love then plays over the message, "Happy Valentine's from Whitesnake & the Hook City Hooligans."

Last October Coverdale released Whitesnake Into The Light: The Solo Albums, a six-CD set containing remixed and expanded versions of his solo albums White Snake (1977), Northwinds (1978) and Into the Light (2000).

While the albums were originally released under his own name, Coverdale now considers them Whitesnake albums.

"As I’m recognized as ‘Mr. Whitesnake,’ I thought, why not?" he says. "They’re all Whitesnake albums to me. We’ve remixed them to stand proudly alongside any Whitesnake album.”

Whitesnake haven't played live since calling an early halt to their Farewell Tour after a set at France's Hellfest in 2022.