"You humiliated my wife... you're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully": Rod Stewart slams Masterchef host Gregg Wallace as presenter faces misconduct probe

Sir Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster appeared on the Greg Wallace-hosted Celebrity Masterchef in 2021

Sir Rod Stewart has taken to Instagram to slam MasterChef host Gregg Wallace after the presenter stepped away from his role in the face of a misconduct probe. Stewart's wife, TV personality Penny Lancaster, appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

Wallace, who has hosted the BBC cooking show since 2005, has stepped away while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated. A series of women have complained about Wallace's alleged behaviour, with one reporting that he regularly spoke about sex, domination and spanking while at work, and another claiming that Wallace had removed his shirt and offered to give her "a fashion show" after a shoot in Italy.

"So Greg [sic] Wallace gets fired from MasterChef," writes Sir Rod. "Good riddance Wallace... You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn't you?"

"You're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully," the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? hitmaker continues. "Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart."

Wallace has not responded directly to the accusations but took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, saying, "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support. That's good of you, thank you very much."

Earlier this week, Stewart was confirmed for the traditional "legend" slot at next year's Glastonbury Festival. He'll perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday, June 29.

"After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June," says Sir Rod. "I’ll see you there!”

