Rob Halford says it would be a "dream" to collaborate with Babymetal

Judas Priest legend Rob Halford has revealed that he would love to collaborate with Babymetal.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Rob remembers performing with Babymetal at the 2016 Alternative Music Awards, where they played Judas Priest's Breaking The Law and Painkiller.

“I was delighted to be asked,” Rob remembers. “It was such a hectic day that it was over in a flash, but it was a blast.”

In the same interview, Rob revealed that he would love to collaborate on a new song with the Japanese band.

“It would be great to jump in on a Gimme Chocolate!! or a Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!. But, even more than that, I would love to sing in Japanese, because I’ve never done anything like that," Rob said. "It would be a thrill to sing a Babymetal song, but, rather than one of their existing songs I’d like to do something unique. We could make a one-off special, that would be a dream. Maybe when Priest goes to Japan next, we can stop in a studio and do an original song. Call it ‘Fox God Metal God’!”

Rob added that when he performed with Babymetal back in 2016, he got a new outfit especially for the occasion.

“Once I knew I was going to do it, I thought about their outfits and went to the vintage store and got a black and red pseudo leather jacket, a black and red t-shirt from Amazon and I bought some black and red sneakers as well. So, I actually put together an outfit exclusively for Babymetal. It’s in my closet still somewhere.”

You can read more on Rob Halford and Babymetal in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is onsale now.