Rick Wakeman announces new-look Xmas show run for November and December

"Festive fun with a difference," is how Rick Wakeman has described his upcoming run of Christmas shows, which return this November and December after last year's Christmas away from the stage.

In a break with tradition Wakeman will be joined by son Adam and singer Mollie Marriott for the Christmas shows for the first time. Both have been on the road with him as part of the English Rock Ensemble on his current Return Of The Caped Crusader… tour.

"There’s an old expression which goes ‘If it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it’,” says Rick, “and in most cases, that’s absolutely correct. However, I’ve decided that in spite of the success of the tried and tested formula for my solo Christmas tours over the last few years, it’s time for a rethink, and so the one-man show becomes a three-man show – well, two male and one female, to be entirely accurate."

With Wakeman Jr expected to attempt to control his father’s gentle ‘unwokeness’, Adam admits he's "worried what his father means by 'Festive fun with a difference'" while Marriott says, whatever, she’ll probably side with Waleman Sr., as he’s paying the wages.

Tickets for the Yuletide shows go on sale at 10am on Friday March 1. You can view all the date below.

Nov 23: Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

Nov 24: High Wycombe Swan

Nov 28: St Albans Alban Arena

Nov 29: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Nov 30: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Dec 1: Basingstoke Anvil

Dec 4: Evesham Regal

Dec 6: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

Dec 9: Bradford St George’s Hall

Dec 11: Worthing Assembly Hall

Dec13: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Dec 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Dec 15: Poole Lighthouse

Dec 16: Guildford G Live

Dec 18: Bath Forum

Dec 20: London Cadogan Hall

