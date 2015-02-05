Rage lineup go their separate ways

The latest lineup of German rockers Rage have split, they’ve confirmed.

Founding member Peter ‘Peavy’ Wagner and guitarist Victor Smolski issued a statement stating they would no longer work together and would also part ways with sticksman Andre Hilgers.

The statement reads: “After thinking it over carefully, Peavy and Victor decided to stop working together. This is due to musical and personal changes.

“We have developed in different directions in the last years that we cannot identify with the current band situation any more. In this situation we will also part from drummer Andre Hilgers.

“The last 15 years together were blessed with many highlights and great releases but this era is over now. Every extension would be untrue to ourselves and to our fans. We wish each other all the best. Thanks to all the fans for your trust and support.”

The German band formed in 1984 under the name Avenger and released their debut album Prayers Of Steel the following year. They changed their name to Rage and launched Reign On Fear under the new moniker in 1986.

Their most recent release was 2014’s The Soundchaser Archives which was issued by Nuclear Blast to mark the band’s 30th anniversary. It contained fresh material along with previously unreleased tracks and rare recordings.