Queen's Brian May is now a Doctor of Science: watch his acceptance speech

Queen guitarist Brian May has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science degree from the University Of Hull in England.

Already a Doctor of Astrophysics, having completed his PhD studies at London's Imperial College in 2007, May accepted his Doctor Of Science, honoris causa via video link as he's currently on tour in Europe. The 74-year-old guitarist also gave a five minute speech to the university Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor and fellow graduates and their families.

"I'm sorry that my commitments prevented me from celebrating with you in person today," May began, "but let me stress that it is with great pleasure that I accept this award. Please be assured that my virtual presence doesn't lessen the pride and honour that I feel in graduating alongside the University Of Hull's Science and Engineering's class of 2020.



"Let me start by congratulating you all wholeheartedly on achieving your undergraduate, masters or doctoral degrees... And of course, you will have made many friends for life along the way, as I have.



"When I embarked on my scientific career as a physicist at Imperial College in 1965, I didn't really appreciate that there would be a 40-year musical interval causing a delay in the completion of my doctorate in astrophysics until 2007. My keen passion for the subject hadn't waned along the way, nor had my desire to fulfil my academic journey, so I hope this inspires you, in some small way as you follow your own journey, and have your own hiccups, and discover that you can achieve - albeit sometimes with a little patience thrown in along the way - you can achieve what you wish for."

May also promised to visit the university when Queen's touring schedule permits.

Watch the speech in full below: