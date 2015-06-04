Queen app gives fans chance to win official merch

An official Queen app has been launched, giving fans the chance to win band merchandise.

Queen: Play The Game features images from the band’s history along with re-sampled sounds from all the hits and recordings fans may not have heard. It was delevoped by Birmingham-based SoshiGames.

Queen archivist Greg Brooks says: “Queen: Play The Game presents a lot of imagery you may not have encountered before and in brand new puzzle formats. We submitted over 1400 questions to SoshiGames, as well as a mass of imagery and they’ve presented the best of it in an inventive logical way — often in contexts you won’t expect.”

Solving a series of puzzles and answering questions can lead to winning real Queen merchandise.

It’s available from the Apple and Google app stores and more information can be found at the app’s official website.

