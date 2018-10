Sky Valley Mistress release a new EP, Rivals, Hounds & Rebel Sisters, on December 15, and we're premiering lead track Smoke Fairy right here, right now.

Fronted by the formidable Kayley ‘Hell Kitten’ Davies, the quartet take their musical cues from Zeppelin, Sabbath and the meanest, low-down urban blues, to deliver bruising rock ‘n’ roll thrills. Check out the video below:

You can pre-order the Rivals, Hounds & Rebel Sisters EP here.