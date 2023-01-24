Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs share filthily groovy new single Ultimate Hammer, announce 2023 touring plans

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have released thunderous new single Ultimate Hammer, and announced extensive tour details for the year ahead.

The single comes from the Geordie collective's forthcoming fourth record, Land of Sleeper, which is set for release on Rocket Recordings on February 17.

Speaking about the single, guitarist Adam Ian Sykes says: “Ultimate Hammer is the by-product of being trapped in the house and listening to too much ZZ Top, if there is such a thing. It was written to be unapologetic, a selfish endeavour with the only consideration being how fun it would be to play live.”

Watch the song's video below:



The Newcastle band have also shared details of a new batch of upcoming shows in the UK, North America and Europe.

They will play:



North America



Mar 01: Brooklyn Saint Vitus Bar, NY

Mar 13-18: Austin SXSW, TX

Mar 21: Los Angeles Zebulon, CA

Mar 22: San Francisco Rickshaw Stop, CA

Mar 24: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Mar 25: Seattle Madame Lou's, WA

Mar 26: Vancouver Wise Hall, CAN

Mar 28: Chicago Sleeping Village, IL

Mar 29: Toronto The Garrison, CAN

Mar 31 Boston Middle East, MA

Apr 01: Philadelphia Johnny Brenda's, PA

Apr 02: Washington DC DC9

Apr 04: Manhattan, NY - Mercury Lounge, NY

Europe



May 06: Nijmegen Sonic Whip Festival, HOL

May 07: Utrecht Ekko, HOL

May 08: Koln Bumann & Sohn, GER

May 09: Hamburg Molotow, GER

May 10: Copenhagen Stengade, DEN

May 12: Berlin Urban Spree, GER

May 13: Leipzig Trip Festival, GER

May 15: Bern ISC Club, SWI

May 16: Lyon Le Periscope, FRA

May 17: Paris Point Ephemere, FRA

May 18: Orleans, FR - L'Astrolabe, FRA

May 19: Lille Le Grand Mix, FRA

May 20: Antwerp Trix, BEL

UK

Sep 23: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

Sep 29: Bristol SWX

Sep 30: Manchester Ritz

Oct 05: Sheffield Foundry

Oct 06: London Kentish Town Forum



Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on January 27.

The band are also touring the UK from February 17 through to April 23.









