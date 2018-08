Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers performed three tracks from their new album live on US television.

The band appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play songs from new album Hypnotic Eye. They played U Get Me High, American Dream Plan B and Forgotten Man.

Watch a clip of Petty performing U Get Me High below, and visit ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel website to see all three songs.

Hypnotic Eye – the 13th Heartbreakers album – was released last month.