Kiss' Paul Stanley thinks 'cancel culture' is "more dangerous than what it wants to cancel"

Paul Stanley could be forgiven for putting his feet up on a day off during a Kiss tour. But no, instead he spends his quiet hours thinking about – and worrying over – the future of society.

In a recent tweet he offered his thoughts about the idea of 'cancel culture' that remains a hot topic of debate around the world, and selected a particular part of it that concerns him most.

“Day off and I find myself thinking ‘Cancel Culture’ is more dangerous than what it wants to cancel,” he insists, asking: “Is censorship and silencing people okay if you believe you’re right?”

Some people have suggested we’re living in a “post-truth” world in recent years, and of course the prevalence of inaccuracies on social media have contributed to those opinions. Paul's main concern, though, seems to be whether problematic opinions are too readily 'censored' instead of being taken down with facts. “That is a slope we’re already slipping down,” Stanley argues. “You defeat lies with truth, not gags.”

Kiss are heading towards their last-ever show when their farewell tour ends in the coming months, following their final British bow at Download this month. Asked about his feelings about hitting the Donington stage, Stanley said last year: “There’s a lot to uphold, especially as we are at the end. We just can’t continue to do this for much longer. Though once it wasn’t, age is now a factor. Once upon a time it was about will, but now we are running around on stage wearing fifty pounds of gear. However, we will ensure that Download is mind-boggling.”

Kiss are on the current cover of Classic Rock magazine, on sale now.

(Image credit: Future)