Paul McCartney recalls masturbating with John Lennon

Paul McCartney has recalled the story of how he, John Lennon and three friends masturbated together in the same room before the Beatles became an international sensation.

McCartney was speaking with GQ magazine about the Beatles and his new album Egypt Station, when he was prompted to retell the story.

McCartney responds: “What it was, was over at John's house and it was just a group of us. Instead of just getting roaring drunk and partying, we were all in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did.”

They began calling out the names of celebrities in the dark, with Macca adding: “We were just, 'Brigitte Bardot! 'Whoo!’ and then everyone would thrash a bit more.

McCartney remembers: “I think it was John sort of said, 'Winston Churchill!'"

He adds: “I think it was a one-off. Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn't a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn't think much of. It was just a group.

“Yeah, it's quite raunchy when you think about it. There's so many things like that from when you're a kid that you look back on and you're, 'Did we do that?' But it was good harmless fun. It didn't hurt anyone. Not even Brigitte Bardot.”

McCartney's Egypt Station is out now.