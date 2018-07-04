Paul McCartney is “pushing the boundaries in his songwriting” on Egypt Station

Producer Greg Kurstin says that Paul McCartney pushed boundaries on his upcoming studio album Egypt Station.

It’ll arrive on September 7 via Capitol Records and was announced just hours after Macca released the double A-side single I Don’t Know/Come On To Me.

And in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Kurstin says he was “amazed” by some of the things McCartney was able to achieve in the studio.

Asked if he had more respect for McCartney after working closely with him, Kurstin reports: “I learned a lot about him. I love that he’s pushing the boundaries in his songwriting harmonically and lyrically.

“I was really struck by the chords that he’d bring into the session. I’m a pianist myself, so I was just amazed at his harmony and his use of melody and chords in the past.

“I would see him bringing in new chord progressions that I still haven’t heard. Just when you think you’ve heard everything in recorded music, he brings in a song like Despite Repeated Warnings. I have never heard a song ever written with that chord progression.”

Kurstin reports that although the album will contain a total of 16 songs, more were written and recorded.

He adds: “I have a feeling they will be released in some way at some point. We live in a time now where things are released digitally. I think they’ll have a use for everything.

“We finished pretty much every song that we put on the table. I think there’s 20, but there could be as many as 25.”

The final Egypt Station tracklist has still to be revealed, but the cover art and pre-order details can be found below.