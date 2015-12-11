Paul Carrack unveils Soul Shadows

Paul Carrack will release 17th solo album Soul Shadows on January 15, featuring a song co-written with Chris Difford of Squeeze and a guest appearance by James Brown saxophonist Pee-Wee Ellis.

The launch follows his stint as keyboard player and vocalist in Eric Clapton’s touring band.

He tackled most of instrumentation himself, with the exception of drums, which were played by son Jack in their recently-completed studio.

Carrack says: “It’s not a garage any more. We got it up and running, and a lot of the songs have come from little jams, just me and Jack.”

Soul Shadows follows 2013 covers set Rain Or Shine, and features 10 all-original tracks plus a cover of Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland’s Share Your Love With Me.

It’s available for pre-order now.

Paul Carrack Soul Shadows tracklist