Papa Roach had no FEAR recording in Vegas

Papa Roach say they wouldn’t be alive today if they had recorded in Las Vegas a decade ago.

They headed to Sin City to lay down tracks for upcoming album F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise) which launches on January 27 via Eleven Seven Music – the follow-up to 2012’s The Connection.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix previously stated he was apprehensive about visiting Vegas because of his history with drugs and alcohol and feared he wouldn’t be able to stay focused. And while he now says the experience was positive, he reckons they wouldn’t be alive today if they had chosen to record material there when they were younger.

Shaddix tells Artisan News: “It was a very cool place to make a record. We all went there consciously knowing that we just want to focus on the music. I think if we made that record in Vegas 10 years ago, I don’t know if we would have made it out alive. So I think we went there at the right time.”

The frontman, who recently guested on Glamour Of The Kill track Out Of Control, also credits producers Kevin Churko and his son Kane for challenging them on the new album.

He continues: “It’s large, it’s bombastic, it’s in your face. It’s like a big woman smothering you with her boobs. It’s kind of like that – it’s in your face. Kane listens to everything but rock and roll. He’s just a fan of hip-hop, pop, avant garde and jazz. He’s a deep thinker. He approached it from a very different standpoint than his father did, and that just added a different element to what we were doing.”

“I think they both challenged all of us as writers, as well as we challenged each other in the writing process on the record.”

The band tour the UK in March:

Mar 08: Norwich University Of East Anglia

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 12: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 15: Manchester Academy

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Dublin Academy

Mar 21: Belfast The Limelight