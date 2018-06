Papa Roach have released the video for Face Everything And Rise, the opening track on their forthcoming eighth studio album.

Co-directed by frontman Jacoby Shaddix, the video paints a rather dark vision of a dystopian future. Check it out below:

F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise) will be released via Eleven Seven Music on January 27. Shaddix has described the album as “very dynamic” and “everything we believe is great about Papa Roach.”