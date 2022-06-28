Ozzy Osbourne to install bat conservation boxes at his UK home

By ( ) published

Ozzy Osbourne has applied for planning permission to install bat boxes at his UK mansion, forty years after biting the head off one

Ozzy Osbourne and bat
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Ozzy Osbourne wants bat boxes installed at his home in England to aid in the animal's conservation.

The vocalist – who famously bit off the head of a bat forty years prior – has applied for planning permission to install the facilities for the winged creatures at his multi-million pound Grade II listed home in Buckinghamshire.

Ozzy's infamous bat-biting incident took place in 1982 during a concert at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to the vocalist, he assumed the bat that had been thrown up on stage by an audience member was a toy, not a living one. 

In 2008, the singer told Classic Rock: "It must have been stunned by the lights or something because it just froze and I thought it was a toy.

"I just put it in my mouth. Then its wings started flapping and I got such a shock. I tried to pull it out too quickly and its head came off."

The verdict? "It tasted all crunchy and warm... like a Ronald McDonald's."

Asked by Los Angeles Daily News (opens in new tab) in 2020 how he wants to be remembered, Ozzy said: "It's not the way I want to be remembered [but] I know I'll be the man that bit the head off the bat. That will be my epitaph. It won't be, 'Here lies Ozzy Osbourne … he did a bit of good …' It's going to be 'The bat-biting lunatic,' which … I don't care."

This interview came in the wake of the 2019 release of a special Ozzy 'plush' (aka 'soft toy') bat... with a detachable head.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Following years of poor health, including everything from a Parkinson's diagnosis to a nasty fall, and most recently, a major operation, Ozzy has also applied for a rehabilitation wing to be installed at his abode.

The extension is to feature ‘an abundance of stopping and sitting’ spaces, ‘discreet grab rails and aids’ and ‘soft non-slip surfaces’, a self-contained nurse’s flat, a ‘pool house orangery,’ 'garden room’, and a ‘health and welfare exercise studio’.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  