"I'm the rock'n'roll rebel that everybody's mother likes to hate": Watch Ozzy Osbourne talk about capturing the hearts of America in this 1986 The Tube interview with Paula Yates

Back in 1986, Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the music television show The Tube to promote his fourth new solo album, The Ultimate Sin.

In a surprisingly articulate interview with co-host Paula Yates, The Prince Of Darkness is questioned on everything from his childhood and early jobs to the infamous moment he bit the head off a bat on tour, as well as his blossoming popularity in America.

Following a conversation about Ozzy's outrageousness - kicked off with various questioning on his notorious bat-munching, Yates, who dubs the rocker a "beast", perches cozily on the sofa and asks, "Why do you think it is then that your last two albums in America, your solo ones, have both gone double-platinum? They're huge albums, they're hugely successful. What is it that's captured America?".

In response, the Sabbath mainman cooly answers: "I think I'm the rock'n'roll rebel that everybody's mother likes to hate".

He continues, "rock'n'roll, in whatever form you play it, its there, and the kids like it. I still believe that I've tried to keep in touch with the people that like me, where as a lot of people get the success and then they forget where they come from."

Speaking of his youth, Ozzy adds: "I remember when I was a kid, I wanted to be a Beatle, Paul McCartney and John Lennon were my idols, and it was like...I wanted to get there [become a rockstar]."

Then, while making more fun at the rocker's impish reputation, Yates notes: "you obviously went on the wrong track if you were 'gonna be like Paul McCartney!".

Diving into his formative roots, the presenter then questions Ozzy on his early occupations, such as his work in a slaughter house and a mortuary.

To Yates' disbelief, Ozzy describes his time at the mortuary as "good fun", and even goes on to recall some particularly morbid facts he learnt whilst working there, such as the discovery of corpses burping. "It's kinda freaky when you're sitting in there," he laughs, "all kinds lying down...".

The Tube ran for five seasons from 1982 until 1987 and aired on Channel 4. Over its duration, it was hosted by numerous presenters including Jools Holland, Leslie Ash, as well as the aforementioned Yates.

Watch the interview below: