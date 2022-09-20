Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9

It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9.

The album made its way to the top of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with 52,500 equivalent album units in its first week.

Making up the 52,500 sales, was 44,500 physical sales (16,500 on vinyl; 27,500 on CD; and 500 on cassette) and 8,000 digital downloads. As the Billboard chart measures in terms of traditional sales, the 4.64 million on-demand streams of the album were excluded from the overall total. Over in the UK, Patient Number 9 debuted at the second spot.

Patient Number 9 also landed at No.1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums.

The Prince Of Darkness might not have reached the peak position in the US previously, but he has managed to score a handful of entries into the chart's top 10, including 2020's Ordinary Man (No. 2) 2010's Scream (No. 4) 2007's Black Rain (No.3) 2001's Down To Earth (No. 4), 1995's Ozzmosis (No.4 ) and 1991's No More Tears (No. 7).

In the UK, he landed similar high positions with 1980's Blizzard Of Oz (No. 7), 1986's The Ultimate Sin (No. 8), 2007's Black Rain (No. 8), Ordinary Man (No. 3) and even two number one spots with 1970's Paranoid and 2013's 13.

In celebration of the new release, Ozzy is launching a three-part YouTube series documenting the making of Patient Number 9. The first episode is out now.

When Ozzy Calls was directed by son Jack Osbourne and features interviews with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, alongside producer Andrew Watt and musicians Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo and Mike McCready, who all appeared on the album.

You can learn more about Patient Number 9 in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order your copy straight to your door here.