Ozzy Osbourne is up there with Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, says son Jack

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne says his father “is amongst the Paul McCartneys and Mick Jaggers of the world,” although he admits Ozzy would never think that.

Jack was speaking to Collider about his various projects, including his Portals To Hell TV series and the film Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, which he served as an executive producer on.

Speaking about Ozzy, Jack says: “My dad is in a very unique, small group of entertainers. It’s a very small class of people. When you look at his peers, which he wouldn’t consider his peers because he just doesn’t think that way, he really is amongst the Paul McCartneys and Mick Jaggers of the world.

“He would never consider himself to be in that group, but he is, and it’s a dwindling group of entertainers. But yet, there’s a relate-ability to my dad, and I’m not sure everyone can necessarily relate to some of the world’s most famous, known recording artists.”

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne was due to receive its premiere at this year’s South By Southwest, but the event was cancelled to the coronavirus pandemic. It’ll now be broadcast in the summer on A&E.

Asked what he hoped people would take away after watching the film, Jack says: “I would like people to see that my dad isn’t just a one-dimensional figure, if they ever thought that he was.

“There are many aspects to him, and this is a good look at that. Because of the persona that people have seen my father as, it’s always, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ But I think this documentary rephrases it as, ‘What happened to him?’

“My dad has had a very fortunate life, but it’s been filled with a lot of turmoil, some of it self-inflicted and some completely out of his hands. This is an interesting look at that.”

Earlier this month, Jack said that a film charting Ozzy’s younger years was “absolutely” being planned.

Ozzy released his latest studio Ordinary Man back in February.

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne returns with Ordinary Man - his first solo album since 2010's Scream. The record features a host of guests stars including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.View Deal

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get a digital pay monthly subscription for as little as £1.78 per month and enjoy the world’s best high voltage music journalism delivered direct to your device.