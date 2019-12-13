Ozzy Osbourne: I still haven’t released what I consider to be my Sgt. Pepper

Ozzy Osbourne insists he still hasn’t released what he considers to be his ultimate album.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist was chatting on his SiriusXM Boneyard show about his new solo box set collection See You On The Other Side, which was released last month.

Ozzy spoke about the 173 tracks he’s recorded throughout his solo career, but still insisted: “I haven’t released what I consider my Sgt. Pepper’s – my ultimate album.

“When people say, ‘Which is my favourite album?’ I go, ‘I haven’t made it yet.’”

See You On The Other Side combines all 10 of Ozzy’s solo albums along with the Mr Crowley EP, the Tribute double live album, the Just Say Ozzy EP, Live & Loud and Live At Budokan, while a collection on non-LP tracks titled Flippin’ The B-Side is also included.

A flexi-disc with a never-before-released demo of See You On The Other Side is also in the box.

Each disc in the collection is presented on hand-pressed, multi-coloured splatter vinyl, while the box set also comes with 10 newly designed 24 x 36 posters, 12 augmented reality experiences and each has been signed by Ozzy himself.

Ozzy is also about to release his new studio album Ordinary Man which is expected to arrive in January. It’ll feature the lead singles Under The Graveyard and Straight To Hell.