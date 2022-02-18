Olympic figure skating to The Stooges I Wanna Be Your Dog wasn't on our 2022 bingo card

If the idea of Kiss and Elton John soundtracking Winter Olympics ice dance routines came as something of a surprise, the sight of Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova performing to a cover of The Stooges classic I Wanna Be Your Dog was even more startling. Almost as startling as the furious tantrum the star skater threw after learning she would only score a silver medal for her overall performance in Beijing.

Trusova topped the leaderboard in her event after her free skate performance, which was set to a cover of The Stooges' punk rock classic recorded by English actor John McCrea for the film Cruella, but the 17-year-old's fourth place ranking in the short program meant she finished second overall, behind her team mate Anna Shcherbakova.

After missing out on a gold medal, according to Reuters, the distraught teenager was heard to say, “Everyone has a gold medal, everyone, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it. I hate this sport. I will never skate again. Never. It’s impossible. That’s now how it should be.”

Trusova later told the world's press that after her routine she “wanted to cry, so I cried. I’ve been three weeks alone without my mom, my dogs. So I cry.”