Niko Tsonev Launches Pledge Campaign For New Outfit Moonparticle

Former Lifesigns guitarist Niko Tsonev has announced a new band project, Moonparticle, and has launched a Pledge campaign to fund the band’s forthcoming album.

Joining Tsonev in the project are Steven Wilson band members Craig Blundell (drums), Theo Travis (wind instruments) and Adam Holzman on keyboards.

“The album is full of eerily beautiful vocal performances, guitar heroics, synth wizardry, jazz chords and prog electronica beats, but above all there are songs that take you places,” Tsonev told Prog.

You can find out more at the band’s Pledge page here. Tsonev is aiming for a September 2017 release date for the album.