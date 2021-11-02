Motley Crue bandleader/bassist Nikki Sixx is writing a children’s book to teach kids about diversity.

Sixx, who has enjoyed success as an other with his best-selling books The Heroin Diaries, This Is Gonna Hurt and The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, is working upon the rather more wholesome text with his wife Courtney.



“Me and my wife are working on a book right now,” Sixx reveals in a recent interview with The Aquarian, “a children’s book about this little girl who goes to all of these countries in her imagination. She goes to Africa and she has this little African boy or girl teaching her about that culture, or she goes to England, and then she goes to Wyoming and learns about horses, then goes to Japan and learns about the food and the culture and the language.”



The bassist also recently referenced the book in an interview with Germany's Radio Bob! saying that he intended it to be "for parents to read to kids about diversity and mostly around the last administration. It really bothered me how everybody was so divided. So I figure reading to children is a way to teach them about culture, food, language, differences and how that isn't a real issue. It's a positive."



Sixx recently revealed to Classic Rock that his (former) image as a hard partying rock ’n’ roll hellraiser persists in the minds of some Crue fans, despite the fact that he has been sober for over 20 years.

“I’m really looking at somewhere between twenty-five go thirty years of not sticking needles in, and drinking alcohol and taking pills and stuff,” he said. “I actually lead a pretty clean lifestyle. But people don’t think that when I walk into the restaurant. People are always like, ‘Hey man! What’s happening? High five! Let me buy you a shot of Jack Daniel’s!’ I’m like, ’It’s been three decades!’