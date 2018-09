A new Metallica track is available to buy via iTunes.

Lords Of Summer – First Pass Version is eight minutes long and, according to drummer Lars Ulrich, is “fairly representative” of the new material being written for an upcoming album.

It has not yet been decided whether the track will appear on the record.

The band first played the song live in March this year at a concert in Bogota, Colombia. A video of that performance can be seen below.

Get Lords of Summer at iTunes.

Metallica: Lords Of Summer, live in Bogota