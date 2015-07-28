Neil Young, Doors back on BBC

The BBC have lifted a ban on playing Neil Young, the Doors, Journey and a number of other artists after securing a new arrangement with the artists’ rights managers.

It means the musicians represented by Wixen Music can be heard again on the corporation’s radio stations – but not on TV.

The dispute arose earlier this month when Wixen removed its artists from a group licensing deal arranged by the Mechanical Copyright Protection Society, meaning the BBC paid a flat rate for any and all uses of its choice.

Wixen boss Naomi Asher said at the time: “The BBC can use Neil Young and the Doors any time they negotiate a license with us to do so in any given programme.” They added that standing up for the principle at stake was “basic respect for artists wishing to determine how their work is used, and at what fees.”

The corporation had previously said they wouldn’t negotiate a unique deal with Wixen, arguing that “single blanket collective licensing remains the most efficient way to license music.”

But a spokesman tells Music Business Worldwide: “The BBC has been able to find a solution by working together with the publisher, Wixen, and with the MCPS.

“The licensing solution enables us to include the works on radio and radio catch-up services – however, the rights are not available for television or other audio-visual use.”