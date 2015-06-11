Napalm Death are headlining HMS Hammer

We told you the headline band for our boat party would be a doozy, didn’t we? And we think you’ll agree the grindcore legends Napalm Death playing a boat ranks up there as one of the heaviest things to ever happen on open water.

Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas had this to say about the biggest party of the year: “Metal Hammer wouldn’t exist without its readers, and so it’s a particular point of pride for us that once a year we get to throw them a party they’ll never forget, and admission is free! The HMS Hammer is the only metal party boat of its kind anywhere in the world, and we’re frankly trembling at the thought of this year’s lineup. All aboard!”

Napalm Death, who are also nominated for Best British Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, offered: “Napalm Death is independent of thought and independent of action. In some ways, competing against other bands for something nice and shiny undoubtedly gives a certain warm feeling inside, but we promise we won’t be filled with hate if somebody else scoops it. Thanks though for your considerations – you’re just too kind and we’re just (deliberately) too fucking noisy.”

And the noise is something the people of London will have to endure as HMS Hammer sails down the River Thames to the O2 Arena on Monday afternoon, as Napalm Death are joined by Upon A Burning Body, Butcher Babies and Code Orange for the loudest and most metal day of the year.

We’ll hopefully see you there!

Stay tuned to Metal Hammer for all the coverage of HMS Hammer and the Golden God awards on the night.