Michael Monroe and Vince Neil finally come face-to-face, decades after fatal car crash

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil and Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe have come face-to-face for the first time.

Neil was driving the car that killed Hanoi Rocks' drummer Razzle in 1984, after which the Mötley man had been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

In 2003, Monroe recalled in the incident, telling Classic Rock, "I was in my hotel with my foot in a cast. The guys went out partying, and Vince was fucked up on whatever. He took Razzle out driving and couldn’t handle his car; he was trying to show off.

"Now, Razzle had been in an accident when he was younger. He was paralysed from the neck down at one point, from a bike accident that he had, and so he was a safe driver. If I had been in that car it probably wouldn’t have happened.

“And after that, Motley Crue made those fucking videos with car crashes and shit. Imagine a kid paralysed because of this guy, and he’s on TV hitting a burning car? That to me is totally ignorant, insensitive and stupid."

Now the two have met in person for the first time. The encounter came backstage at Mötley Crüe's recent Stadium Tour show with Def Leppard at Finland's Rockfest 2023 festival, held in Hyvinkään, and pictures published on Instagram tell the story of what appears to have been a pleasant meeting.

"One of the most important moments of my life was meeting Vince Neil for the first time last night." writes Monroe. "Razzle always wanted us to meet as he thought 'us singers' were a lot alike. Under different circumstances both bands probably would’ve ended up as good friends, but fate had other plans… Thank you for your time, Vince. We didn’t say much but your eyes told me more than 1000 words ever could. And your singing was great at the show. Nice to finally see you guys live!"

Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was also conciliatory, saying, "What a wonderful surprise seeing Michael Monroe at the show tonight. Haven’t seen this fine gentleman for years with everybody’s personal life on top of careers and then living in different parts of the world. You're a class act Michael, and please bring your harmonica next time."

"It was truly wonderful to see you again, my friend," responded Monroe. "I had the greatest time and meeting you all meant the world to me. I will definitely bring my harmonica next time so we can do some rockin’ together! Love, respect and rock’n'roll!"

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's Stadium Tour continues, with the next date at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 14. Last week the bands added three Australian dates to the schedule. Full dates below.

