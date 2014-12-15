Metallica, Priestess and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re bringing you the debut album from Canadian stoner rockers Priestess.

And we’ll be spinning a shitload of tunes about inclement weather as the UK sits under a weather bomb (looks like rain to us), so expect tunes from Metallica, AC/DC, Gojira, Enslaved and Satyricon.

Plus we talk about the welcome news that Facebook is thinking about adding a way to “dislike” posts on its site, founder Mark Zuckerberg has said. Which got us thinking…

What’s the one thing you’d give a dislike to? Wilding’s still working through his list…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.