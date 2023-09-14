Babymetal return to the cover of Metal Hammer – and the magazine comes with a free double-sided poster

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Babymetal on the cover, and comes with an exclusive double-sided poster featuring two epic live photos of the band.

Inside, we speak to new member Momoko about fitting into the band, and talk to bandmates Su-metal and Moametal about being a trio again – as well as what the future holds.

“This year marks the start of the new Babymetal… we want to show how much the newly revamped Babymetal evolved,” says Su-Metal.

We also investigate the rise of Metalverse – a younger, alternative version of Babymetal who first appeared onstage with them at a pair of shows in Tokyo in January – and we go to Tokyo for their first-ever show.

Elsewhere, Dave Mustaine remembers the birth of Megadeth as we celebrate 40 years of the band (happy birthday, Megadeth!), while Killswitch Engage explain how Jesse Leach’s return brought them back from the brink.

Plus, we fly to a Beartooth show in Poland to grill Caleb Shomo on becoming a rockstar and how comfortable he feels being a figurehead in modern metal, and sit down with Blaze Bayley to talk about flaming motorcycles, flying vodka bottles, and surviving his stint with Iron Maiden in the 90s. Code Orange take another shot at breakthrough success courtesy of a blinding new album, and Tesseract welcome us into the strange new world they’ve created for their similarly brilliant new record.

All this, along with Immortal, Green Lung, Baroness, Wargasm, Limp Bizkit, Nothing,Nowhere. and much, much more!

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.