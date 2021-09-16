Melissa Etheridge's reveals the secrets of new album One Way Out

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has released a video that details some of the work that went into her new album One Way Out. The album is a collection of previously unreleased songs written in the late 80s and early 90s, now freshly recorded with members of her original band.

In the video, Etheridge talks about the ease with which she re-connected with drummer Fritz Lewak and bassist Kevin McCormick, and reveals why some of the songs were never released at the time they were written.

Talking about Wild, Wild, Wild, Etheridge says, "I remember thinking it was too simple, too sexual, at the time. This was before I came out. I was always conscious if my songs were a little too female-orientated. It was a crazy line I was walking.

"I wanted to be truthful in what I was going through and write what I felt, but this song I felt was a little too raw for me. So I just pushed it aside and went on with my album."

Elsewhere in the video, Etheridge delves into the meaning of two other old songs re-recorded for One Way Out, I’m No Angel Myself - an "incredibly autobiographical song", she says - and For The Last Time.

Melissa Etheridge reveals the Soundtrack Of Her Life in the new edition of Classic Rock, which is on sale now. One Way Out is available on digital platforms from tomorrow, with a physical release due on October 1.

Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out tracklist

One Way Out

As Cool As You Try

I’m No Angel Myself

For The Last Time

Save Myself

That Would Be Me

Wild Wild Wild

You Have No Idea (Live)*

Life Goes On (Live)*

*Recorded at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002